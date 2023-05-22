Tamil actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Sarath Babu, a veteran actor best known for his work in Tamil film, died on Monday in Hyderabad. He was 71. The actor died while receiving treatment at Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital. Sarath died as a result of multiple organ failure, according to the hospital. According to sources, Sarath Babu was initially hospitalised to a private hospital in Bengaluru last month due to illness and was later transferred to Hyderabad after his condition worsened. Sarath Babu, born Sathyam Babu Dixithulu in 1951, began his acting career with the 1973 Telugu film Rama Rajyam. Pattina Pravesam (1977), directed by K Balachander, was the actor’s passport to stardom. He began acting after receiving multiple roles in Tamil and Telugu. He received eight Nandi Awards, presented annually by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Sarath Babu’s colleagues in the film industry and admirers all over the world mourned his death and shared messages on social media.