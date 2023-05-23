3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced a 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) with up to 90% discount on brands in outlets and malls across the city. The sale will be from May 26 to 28.

The 3-day super sale covers shopping hubs and centres citywide, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk and The Outlet Village, among others.

Brands include KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo and Al Jaber Optical, among others.

Majid Al Futtaim announced its SHARE rewards members have the chance to win 1 million points by spending Dh300 or more.