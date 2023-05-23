32 senior citizens left for Shirdi on a free pilgrimage scheme

An official claimed that 32 senior persons from Madhya Pradesh flew from Indore to Shirdi in Maharashtra on a free pilgrimage under a plan run by the MP government. This is the second group of beneficiaries to fly as part of the Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana. On Sunday, the first batch of 32 senior folks left Bhopal for Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the 32 senior folks who travelled by air on government expense on a routine aircraft from Agar-Malwa area ranged in age from 65 to 76 years. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of MP, addressed the pilgrims via video conference before their departure and expressed his best wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that anyone wearing hawai-chappals (flip-flops) deserves to fly in a hawai-jahaz (airplane). Previously, we would send elderly folks from the state on pilgrimages via train. We are now flying them to various pilgrimage sites, Chouhan explained. The previous Congress government, led by Kamal Nath, purportedly halted the Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana, which has since been restored by the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, according to the CM. According to government officials, Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to offer free air travel to elderly persons for pilgrimage under the scheme.