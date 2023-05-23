48-year-old man from Kerala who went missing from Abu Dhabi dies in a Pakistan prison

It has been reported that a 48-year-old man from Kerala, who had disappeared in Abu Dhabi with alleged intentions of joining ISIS, has died in a prison in Pakistan.

According to official sources, the Pakistan government has notified the Indian Union Home Ministry that the body of the deceased, identified as Zulfikar from Kappur in Palakkad district, will be handed over at the Attari border.

Zulfikar’s disappearance from Abu Dhabi had raised suspicions, with intelligence agencies initially believing that he had left to join ISIS. “He left Kerala in 2018, and his disappearance from Abu Dhabi has been closely monitored by intelligence agencies. We have received information that he had traveled to Iran and eventually ended up in a prison in Pakistan.

Further investigations are underway to gather more details,” stated official sources. Pakistani agencies communicated to the Indian government through the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRO) in Amritsar that the body would be handed over at the Attari border. More information is expected to follow.

Considering Zulfikar’s alleged involvement with the Islamic State, his family has expressed disinterest in receiving the body, which is likely to be brought back to Palakkad.