Akasa Air announces 10% discount of flight tickets

Mumbai: Akasa Air has announced a special sale exclusively for its customers. The sale named ‘Take Off Tuesday’ is exclusively for its customers travelling on Tuesdays. The special sale offers travellers a chance to book their flight tickets at discounted fares by choosing to travel on Tuesdays over other days of the week. As part of the sale, the airline is offering a 10% discount to its customers on ‘Saver’ and ‘Flexi’ fares upon booking one-way and return non-stop flights.

Bookings under the sale are open till 23:59 hours of 26 May 2023 for travel on Tuesdays. Customers must book their tickets at least 3 days prior to their travel date and avail the discount by simply using the promo code ‘Tuesday’. The offer is available on all 17 destinations across the country through Akasa Air’s website as well as through travel agents and several OTAs.

Akasa Air started its operation in August 2022. Till now the airline has carried over 2 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 36 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.