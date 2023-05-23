Bus-truck collision in Buldhana: six fatalities and ten injuries

According to authorities, at least six people were killed and ten more were injured after a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near Sindkhed Raja town on the ancient Mumbai-Nagpur route in the district, which is located more than 450 kilometres from the state capital Mumbai.

The bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was travelling from Pune to Mehkar in (Buldhana) when it collided with the truck, according to the official. “Six people were killed, and ten others were injured,” he stated. According to the official, four bus passengers and the drivers of both vehicles were killed. The injured were taken to a hospital in Sindkhed Raja, he said.