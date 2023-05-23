Civic authority bans entry of two-wheelers, heavy vehicles on this flyover: Details

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a ban on entry of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, including public transport buses on Parel TT flyover in central Mumbai. The entry ban will come into force from June 1.

BMC informed that it has received a no objection certificate from the Mumbai traffic police to ban heavy vehicles this bridge. BMC plans to install height barriers of 2.5 meters on this bridge on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg. Parel TT flyover serves as one of the major corridors in the city.

‘The BMC has started filling potholes on the road to avoid inconvenience to citizens during monsoon. Heavy vehicles cause potholes on the road every year. Hence, the traffic police requested the BMC’s bridge department to take measures to ban heavy vehicles on the flyover,’ a statement released by BMC stated.