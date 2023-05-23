Classic Indian Butter chicken recipe

Ingredients:

– 500g boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1/2 cup plain yogurt

– 1/2 lemon, juiced

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon turmeric

– 1 teaspoon cumin

– 1 teaspoon coriander

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 3 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 tablespoon grated ginger

– 1 cup tomato puree

– 1/2 cup heavy cream

– 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, salt, turmeric, cumin, coriander, garam masala, chili powder, and paprika. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

2. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another minute. Add the marinated chicken and cook until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.

3. Add the tomato puree and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the heavy cream and cook for another 5 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened slightly.

4. Serve over rice or with naan bread, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Enjoy!