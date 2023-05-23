Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated sharply in the Kerala market. Price of sovereign gold thus reached below Rs 45,000 mark. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,800, down by Rs 2400 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $1,971.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,972.10. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.64 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $1,063.97, and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,487.07.