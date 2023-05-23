Controversy Erupts as Police FIR in Impersonation Case Raises Doubts on Accused’s Age

Controversy Arises as Police FIR Raises Questions Over Accused’s Age in Impersonation Case

The recent FIR filed by the police in an impersonation case has sparked a fresh controversy. The case involves an unelected SFI leader who attempted to replace a student who had won the election at Kattaada Christian College’s union council.

In an alleged attempt to protect the 25-year-old SFI leader named Visakh, the FIR stated his age as 19 in order to justify his eligibility for the elections. According to the rules, candidates above 22 years of age are not allowed to participate in the college union elections. Consequently, Visakh’s name was illicitly added to the list submitted to the university.

Following the revelation of the impersonation scandal, brought to light by a Manorama expose, the Kerala University has formed a three-member committee to examine the University Union Councillors (UUC) list. The committee will request college principals to resubmit the list of UUCs, and the university has also decided to create a new voters’ list after the committee’s inspection. Only after these procedures have been completed will fresh elections be conducted.