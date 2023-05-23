Delhi police responds to Kejriwal, Atishi’s sharing of video showing officers ‘manhandling’ Sisodia

Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician and minister of education for Delhi, shared a video of the alleged abuse of Manish Sisodia by a police officer on Tuesday.

Manish Sisodia was seen in the video in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court with police officers. The video was published via the AAP leader’s Twitter account.

Atishi posted on Twitter, ‘Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court.’

‘Delhi police should suspend him immediately,’ she further wrote as she shared the video.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, rushed to Twitter shortly after seeing the video and questioned if the police officers had the right to treat Sisodia in this manner.

‘Do the police have the right to ill-treat Manish Ji? Have the higher authorities asked the police to behave like this?’ Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, as he quoted the video shared by Atishi.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s accusations and the video were noted by the Delhi Police in the interim.

The Delhi Police responded to claims that Sisodia was mistreated by police officers by calling the claims ‘propaganda.’

‘The allegations of police misbehavior with Manish Sisodia at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda,’ the Delhi Police wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

‘The police response publicised in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody,’ the Delhi Police further said.