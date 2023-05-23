Dimple Hayati, Tollywood actor, fiance arrested for vandalising IPS officer’s car

Actress Dimple Hayati and her fiance Victor David have been charged with a crime for allegedly destroying IPS officer Rahul Hegde’s car when it was parked at his Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad. The Jubilee Hills Police Station received the complaint.

The actor’s fiance accidently damaged Rahul’s car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, which led the driver, Chetan Kumar, to interrogate the actor about the damage that had been done. Hayati responded by kicking the vehicle. Chetan Kumar, who was upset by the occurrence, reported it to the Jubilee Hills Police Department.

The case has been filed under section 353 IPC (obstructing the performance of a public worker), section 341 IPC (wrongful restraint), and section 279 IPC (punishment for rash driving on a public way).

Actor Rana Daggubati and his father D Suresh Babu were both arrested earlier in February in connection with an alleged land-grabbing case. Businessman Pramod Kumar, the complainant, filed the lawsuit in connection with a dispute over land in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar area.

They were allegedly kicked out with the help of bullies, according to Kumar. He claimed that he had been threatened to leave the area by both Rana and his father. Kumar chose to go before the court since he had no other choice. A lawsuit has been filed in the Nampally court against Suresh Babu, Daggubati Rana, and a few other people.