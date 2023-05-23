Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per market experts, sustained foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.82 against the US dollar and then rose to 82.81, registering a gain of 3 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.84 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 103.27. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 922.89 crore.