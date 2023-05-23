It would be a jarring experience to envision James Bond, the suave British spy, working from home. It’s difficult to imagine him lazily typing on his bed and settling for a stirred Martini because he only has a mixer at home.

Germany’s spy agency, BND (Bundesnachrichtendienst), is facing a unique challenge of dealing with work-from-home spies. An official from the agency expressed that this is something that younger recruits take for granted.

Bruno Kahl, speaking to Reuters, stated, “We cannot offer certain conditions that are taken for granted today.” Finding suitable new staff has become a challenge, especially as older generation spies are retiring.

Kahl added, “Remote work is barely possible at the BND for security reasons, and expecting young people to leave their cell phones behind when coming to work is asking a lot.”

According to its official website, the BND currently has 6,500 employees. The agency was established in 1956 in West Germany and remained intact after reunification in 1989.

The BND has faced controversy in recent years for its alleged close collaboration with the US prior to the invasion of Iraq, as well as for spying on journalists in Germany.

On the other hand, the UK’s spy agency, MI6, mentions on its website that it offers flexible working arrangements to its employees, allowing them to work around personal commitments.

The CIA in the United States also acknowledges the concept of remote work, stating that it has several working groups exploring the possibility.

As a significant economic, military, and political power, Germany occupies a central position in European and global affairs. The country wields influence within the European Union and has played a key role in the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion in February of the previous year, both the US and the European Union have provided substantial humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.