In West Bengal’s Malda, large fire engulfs stores, 2 dead, several injured

A large fire that started on Monday in the Malda region of West Bengal resulted in at least two fatalities and numerous injuries.

According to police sources, the fire originally spread to a store in the Rathbari area of English Bazar’s Netaji Municipal Market that was heavily stocked with firecrackers and carbides.

According to a local, the commercial market’s three to four shops were burned. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by authorities.

To the Malda District Hospital were transferred the injured.

To put out the fire, four fire tenders were sent into action. A firefighter reportedly also got burned after breathing in smoke.

‘At least three to four stores have been entirely destroyed by fire. Firefighters saved shop owners or employees who spent the night in the structure sleeping. But two bodies were discovered,’ a local claimed.

According to English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, the local councillor and chairman of the Malda Municipal Corporation arrived at the scene quickly after the fire spread to the commercial market.

He claimed that the commercial complex housed firecracker outlets. It is still too early to determine how the building started fire.

‘This is not the right time to say how the place caught fire. It is of prime importance that the fire is doused and people are safe. Anyone responsible for the fire will be held responsible,’ Chowdhury, who is also Bengal’s former tourism minister, said.