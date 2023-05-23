Increased efforts in Kargil to make public spaces smoke-free

An official stated on Tuesday that authorities in Ladakh’s Kargil district have instructed stringent enforcement of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA) to keep public spaces smoke-free. Santosh Sukhadeve, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, expressed concern about the involvement of minors and school-aged children in tobacco use and directed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, and principals of various schools to hold awareness programmes in schools to educate children about the dangers of tobacco use. Sukhadeve was speaking at a meeting to devise a strategy to ensure the visible impact of COPTA implementation on the ground through effective surveillance and feedback mechanisms, as well as prompt steps to combat the tobacco product danger, according to the official.

The deputy commissioner asked officers from the police, health and education sectors to develop a collaborative and effective plan for COPTA implementation and combating the tobacco problem in the district. Sukhadeve also coordinated special initiatives at several workplaces where migrant labour is in significant numbers to educate them on the dangers of tobacco use, according to the official. He asked police to rigorously monitor shops selling tobacco goods within 100 metres of the school.He directed the deployment of police troops and regular supervision in market areas, as well as the prohibition of smoking in public places.