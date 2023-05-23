Indian Railways announces 42 special trains

New Delhi: The North Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has announced 42 summer special trains. The national transporter has also decided to add more than 50 coaches in several trains. These decisions were taken to cater the heavy passenger rush during summer vacation. These trains will run temporarily and services will be withdrawn once the rush is normalized.

Earlier the Union Railway Ministry informed that it will operate 380 summer special trains this year. These trains will make 6,369 trips connecting major destinations such as Patna, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.The major routes to be covered this year are Patna-Secunderabad, Patna-Yesvantpur, Barauni-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Katra, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Anand Vihar-Patna, Visakhapatnam-Puri-Howrah, Mumbai-Patna, and Mumbai-Gorakhpur.

South Western Railway is operating the most trips (1,790. Western Railway will operate 1,470 trips this year. South Central Railway will run 784 trips. North Western Railway and East Central Railway are each running 400 trips. Northern Railay has planned to run 324 trips this year.