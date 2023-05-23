Kerala Medical Corp MD dismisses sabotage rumors after drug warehouse fire

The Managing Director of Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL), Jeevan Babu, has dismissed any suspicions of sabotage in the recent fire incident at their drug warehouse in Thumba KINFRA industrial park. He announced that an investigation would be launched to determine the cause of the fire in both warehouses.

The fire broke out at the KMSCL warehouse in Thumba at approximately 1:30 am on Tuesday. It is believed that the blaze originated from bleaching powder, which ignited due to extreme heat, causing the building to be engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, officials have confirmed that medicines worth Rs 16 crore in the adjacent building remained unharmed. However, Minister V Sivankutty expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a firefighter who tragically lost his life when a section of the building collapsed on him.

The minister assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident. Both the Fire Force and KINFRA have initiated separate inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Initial reports suggested that the firefighter’s death resulted from a beam falling on him. However, experts have since clarified that the building was constructed using hollow bricks and did not contain any beams. It is presumed that the structure collapsed due to the fire, as it did not meet the required safety standards.