Kozhikode’s hilly areas ravaged by heavy rains, causing house destruction and power outages.

Summer downpours wreaked havoc in the hilly regions of Kozhikode, causing significant damage and disruptions. At Kavilumpara, three houses were completely destroyed and five suffered partial damage when uprooted trees crashed down upon them. The relentless rains, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 40 km/h, pounded various areas of the district’s hilly ranges. Fortunately, two youths narrowly escaped a dangerous situation as they were trapped in flash floods on the Pathangayam river, but were eventually rescued by local residents.

In addition to the house destruction, the Punnakkal area in Thiruvambady saw a temporary bridge being washed away. Meanwhile, Kuttiyady and Thottilpalam in the northern district faced extensive devastation due to the unexpectedly intensified summer rains. The road connectivity to the hilly areas was severely disrupted, impeding traffic flow. Moreover, numerous places experienced power outages caused by trees toppling over electric lines.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, heavy rainfall is expected to lash isolated locations throughout Kerala from Monday to Friday, raising concerns about further damage and safety risks.