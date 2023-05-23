Motorola launches Motorola Edge 40 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India on Tuesday. The phone was previously unveiled in select in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific markets earlier this month. The phone is priced at Rs. 29,999 in the country and is available for purchase through Flipkart, with pre-orders starting from May 23 at 12 PM IST. The phone will go on sale starting May 30. The phone is offered in three colours – Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green.

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display panel, the Motorola Edge 40 comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display is framed by sandblasted aluminium bezels and the curved 3D glass comes with anti-fingerprint coating.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. The dual-SIM-supported handset is equipped to also support e-SIMs and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The device comes with a dual rear camera unit- a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens for macro vision.. The 32-megapixel front camera sensor is housed within the centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The phone is backed by a 4,400mAh cell with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. It also supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS connectivity.