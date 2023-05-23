‘Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum’ to premiere on Prime Video on May 26

The Malayalam film “Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum” starring actor Fahadh Faasil will be available for viewing on Prime Video. According to a press release, the comedy-drama film will premiere on Prime Video on May 26. It has also been dubbed into Tamil and Telugu. “Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum,” written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, was released in theaters in April of this year. It tells the narrative of Pachu, a Mumbai-based middle-class Malayali businessman who travels to Kerala on an errand. During his visit, however, a series of unanticipated circumstances lead him to a profitable opportunity that is wrapped in even more surprises and twists than he could have imagined. Pachu is followed in the video as he starts on this transformative journey of empathy and love while aiding a vibrant senior in her great endeavor. The movie, produced by Sethu Mannarkkad, also stars Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in pivotal roles.