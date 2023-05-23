Emotional Reunion: Siblings Separated for 75 Years Reunite in Kartarpur

In a heartwarming reunion facilitated by social media, a Sikh woman and her long-lost brother, separated during the Partition over 75 years ago, found each other again at the historic Kartarpur Corridor. Mahendra Kaur, 81, from India, was joyfully reunited with her 78-year-old brother, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after discovering their sibling bond through a social media post recounting their separation during the 1947 Partition.

The families of Mahendra Kaur and Abdul Aziz learned about their estranged relationship when they connected online and shared the story of a man and his sister torn apart by the Partition. Sardar Bhajan Singh’s family, hailing from the Indian side of Punjab, tragically experienced the division, with Aziz relocating to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the rest of the family remained in India, explained Imran Sheikh, a relative of Aziz.

Despite marrying early, Aziz always held a deep yearning to reunite with his parents and other family members. Finally, on a wheelchair, Mahendra Kaur and Abdul Aziz arrived at the Kartarpur Corridor on a momentous Sunday. The emotional scenes of their reunion unfolded with family members singing songs and showering flowers to express their love and joy.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Mahendra Kaur embraced her brother repeatedly, kissing his hands, while the two families visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur together, sitting side by side and sharing a meal. As a symbol of their reunion, they exchanged gifts, further solidifying their newfound bond.

Following this joyous reunion, the Kartarpur administration honored both families with garlands and distributed sweets. The Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province (the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev), with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab state, provides visa-free access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the revered Darbar Sahib.