PM Modi to Open New Parliament on Savarkar’s Birth Anniversary; Opposition Criticizes Government

Controversies Surround Inauguration of New Parliament Building; Opposition Demands President’s Role

The inauguration of the new parliament building, scheduled for May 29, has become embroiled in controversies due to various factors, including the chosen date and the designated inaugurator.

The Congress party has accused the government of disrespecting constitutional propriety and has demanded that President Droupadi Murmu conduct the inauguration instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, the BJP has criticized the Congress, accusing them of engaging in “cheap politics” to undermine the country’s achievements for their own interests.

Adding to the controversy, May 28, the chosen date for the inauguration, marks the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar, a prominent figure in the BJP. Prime Minister Modi has been invited by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his displeasure through a series of tweets, pointing out that President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament in December 2020. Kharge claimed that President Murmu was also being excluded from the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“The Modi Government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government,” alleged the Congress president. Kharge further tweeted, “She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolize the government’s commitment to democratic values and constitutional propriety.”

Previously, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several opposition leaders had also voiced their opinion that the president should inaugurate the new Parliament House instead of the prime minister.

Sources revealed that Murmu was approached to inaugurate the building, but she preferred the prime minister to perform the ceremony.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni responded to the Congress’ criticism, stating, “Whenever a good thing happens, Congress leaders resort to cheap politics, which has become its hallmark under Rahul Gandhi. When the nation is feeling proud of the construction of the new Parliament building, its leaders have again stooped to a new low.”

Highlighting historical records, BJP sources mentioned that the Parliament House Annexe was inaugurated by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 24, 1975. Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma held a press conference, urging the government and the prime minister to request the president to inaugurate the building, emphasizing that she should be honored as the head of the institution of Parliament.

“We feel that the Constitution is not being respected… It does not give a good message that earlier a Dalit President was not invited, and now a tribal woman is being kept away from this decision,” Sharma expressed.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out that Articles 60 and 111 of the Indian Constitution clearly state that the President is the head of parliament. He tweeted, “It was bizarre enough that the PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony and puja when construction began, but totally incomprehensible (and arguably unconstitutional) for him and not the President to inaugurate the building.”

Union Minister Hardeep Puri responded sharply to Tharoor’s remarks, tweeting, “Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are affected in the form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is.”

The Congress and other opposition parties have been critical of the Modi government’s project to construct the new Parliament building. Sharma highlighted that the British Parliament has remained at the same location since 1215, being rebuilt there after a fire. Similarly, the US Congress has been situated on Capitol Hill since