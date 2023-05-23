Shocking Video Emerges: Migrant Worker Viciously Assaulted in Kannur

A disturbing video depicting a migrant worker enduring a vicious assault by his manager in Kannur has surfaced, shedding light on the horrific incident. The alleged perpetrator has been identified as Sambasiva Rao, hailing from Hyderabad. Rao holds the position of an HR manager within a construction company that has been contracted for the construction of the national highway.

The distressing event unfolded within a labor camp located in Payyannur. According to reports, the worker took the initiative to contact the company’s head office in Hyderabad and register a complaint regarding his unpaid wages spanning a period of four months.

Despite the video gaining significant traction and circulating widely, the migrant laborer has yet to officially file a complaint with the police, leaving the matter unresolved for the time being.