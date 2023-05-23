To increase investment, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to travel to Singapore, Japan

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, will embark on his second official overseas trip on Tuesday for eight days in Singapore and Japan. The purpose of the tour is to invite industrial leaders to the Global Investors Meet and attract additional investments and innovative technology to the state.

TRB Rajaa, the minister of industries, and other top government officials will accompany Stalin.

The chief minister visited the memorials for Perarinjar Anna and Muthamizarinjar Kalainar at Chennai’s Marina Beach before leaving.

According to a preliminary schedule issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the chief minister of that state will meet S Iswaran, Singapore’s minister for trade relations and transport, K Shanmugam, the minister of law, and CEOs of prestigious firms including Temasek, Sembcorp, and CapitaLand Investment on May 23.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design, the Singapore India Partnership Office, and the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries will also have agreements in place. Later, a delegation from the Tamil Nadu government would participate in events organised by Singaporean Tamils.