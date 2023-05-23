DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE foreign ministry changes its official name

May 23, 2023, 04:51 pm IST

Dubai: The foreign ministry in the UAE  has changed its official name. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAICUAE) will now be officially known as Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFAUAE).

Subsequently, the minister handling the portfolio — Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan — will be called Minister of Foreign Affairs. The ministry has changed its social media names to MoFAUAE  from the earlier MoFAICUAE.

