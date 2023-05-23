UT Khader, Malayali Congress Leader, Nominated as Karnataka Speaker

UT Khader, a prominent Malayali Congress leader, has been nominated as the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, marking a significant development on Monday. Expected to file his nomination on Tuesday, Khader has garnered support from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who will be endorsing him by signing the nomination papers.

Hailing from Uppala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, Khader’s upbringing took place in Mangalore, despite his roots in Kasaragod. With experience as the deputy opposition leader in the previous Karnataka Assembly, Khader has secured his fifth consecutive win in the Assembly elections, representing the Mangalore Constituency in Dakshin Kannada district. Impressively, he emerged victorious over BJP’s Sathish Kumpala, prevailing by a substantial margin of 22,790 votes.

Notably, Khader has held notable ministerial positions in the previous Siddaramaiah government, including Housing & Urban Development, Health, and Food & Civil Supplies. While his assets are valued at over Rs 3 crore, it is interesting to note that Khader has declared in his affidavit that he does not possess any cars.