Actor Nitesh Pandey dies due to cardiac arrest

Nitesh Pandey, a well-known television actor best known for playing Dheeraj in the hit Star Plus series Anupamaa, has died at the age of 51 in the Maharashtrian town of Igatpuri. Nitesh Panday was traveling for work when he died, according to producer JD Majethia, who frequently collaborated with Nitesh. He stated that Nitesh had a heart arrest while in Igatpuri. He died about two in the morning. Nitesh spent approximately 25 years working in the entertainment sector, primarily in the fields of theater, film, and television. He began his theatrical career in the early 1990s and afterwards appeared in a number of television programs. In programs like Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini, he made an appearance. He has a producing company as well. His most well-known movies still include Khosla Ka Ghosla, Om Shanti Om, and Badhaai Do. His final TV appearances were in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.