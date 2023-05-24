Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel Abu Dhabi and Italy

On Tuesday, Delhi court granted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is charged in a money laundering case alongside alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, permission to go overseas from May 25 to June 12. Fernandez filed an application with Special Judge Shailendra Malik, claiming she needed to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 25 to May 27 to attend the IIFA Awards. The judge also granted her permission to travel to Milan, Italy, from May 28 to June 12, after she stated that she was obliged to participate in the filming of a film. On November 15, last year, the court granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the case but was not detained.

The ED launched the case based on a FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Chandrasekhar, who is suspected of defrauding and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the erstwhile promoter of Religare Enterprises. Singh was detained in October 2019 in connection with an investigation into alleged theft of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd. After posing as government officials and offering to gain bail for her husband, Chandrasekhar and his friends allegedly stole money from Aditi. While in Rohini jail, Chandrasekhar allegedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government employee during a hoax call. Fernandez is accused with money laundering in the case.