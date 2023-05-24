Crispy, flavorful, and perfect Masala Dosa for breakfast

Masala Dosa

Ingredients:

– 1 cup urad dal

– 3 cups parboiled rice

– 1/2 cup poha (flattened rice)

– 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

– Salt, to taste

– Oil, for frying

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 green chilies, chopped

– 1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup grated coconut

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 1/2 tsp red chili powder

– Lemon wedges, to serve

Instructions:

1. Soak the urad dal, rice, and fenugreek seeds in water for at least 6 hours.

2. Soak the poha in water for 10-15 minutes.

3. Drain the urad dal, rice, and fenugreek seeds and grind them together with the soaked poha to make a smooth batter. Add water as needed.

4. Add salt to the batter and mix well. Cover and let the batter ferment for 8-10 hours.

5. In a pan, heat some oil and add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. When they start to crackle, add the onions and green chilies and fry until the onions are translucent.

6. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt and mix well. Add the grated coconut and fresh coriander leaves and mix well.

7. Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of the batter. Spread it in a circular motion to make a thin dosa.

8. Add some of the onion mixture on one side of the dosa and fold it over.

9. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.