Dell launches new XPS laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Dell Technologies has launched Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, and XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop models in India. Price of the Dell XPS 15 (9530) starts at Rs. 2,49,990 in India, while the Dell XPS 17 (9730) starts at Rs. 2,99,990. The price of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 starts at Rs. 1,99,990. All three models are available for purchase in India via Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, and other retail partners.

Dell XPS 15 specifications: The Dell XPS 15 runs up to Windows 11 Pro. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and 40W power output. The new device comes in two InfinityEdge display options with 16:10 aspect ratio. It can be equipped with either a 15.6-inch 3.5K (2,160×3,456 pixels) OLED touch display or a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) display. The panels have Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology.

The laptop comes with a quad-speaker design that includes two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters. They have been tuned by Waves Nx 3D audio. There is a backlit keyboard as well. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. It also comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It is backed by an 86Whr battery bundled with a 130W AC adapter.

Dell XPS 17 specifications: The Dell XPS 17 runs up to Windows 11 Pro. The Dell XPS 17 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 60W power output. It has the same RAM and storage options as the Dell XPS 15.

It features a 17-inch display that can either be a 4K UHD+ (2,400×3,840) InfinityEdge touch panel or a full-HD+ (1,200×1,920 pixels) InfinityEdge display. The 4K panel has DisplayHDR400 certification, 500-nit, of peak brightness and 94 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The full-HD+ option comes with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a 1,650:1 contrast ratio. Both the panels offer Dolby Vision support.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 specifications: The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 runs on Windows 11 and features a 13-inch 4K (2,400x 3,840 pixels) four-sided Infinity Edge touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 90 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has support for Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology as well. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It offers 1TB PCIe 4×4 SSD storage.