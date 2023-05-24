Eighth cruise ship arrives at the port of New Mangalore

The eighth and last cruise ship of the current season, ‘Nautica,’ arrived at New Mangalore Port (NMP) on Tuesday, carrying 550 guests and 400 crew members. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel arrived at the port on Monday around 8.30 a.m. and berthed beside berth No. 4. According to a port release, the vessel previously called at Cochin Port before departing from NMP to Mormugao Port around 4.30 p.m. The ship’s overall length is 180.05 meters, with a carrying capacity of 30,277 Gross Tonnage and a draft of six meters. When the cruise passengers disembarked from the ship, they were greeted in the typical manner.

Various arrangements were made to ensure that the cruise guests had a great time, including buses and taxis to visit various sights in and around the city. The passengers went to other tourist attractions in the city, including temples. In honor of their visit to Mangaluru, souvenirs were given to them as they boarded their ship. After a three-year hiatus, the cruise season restarted in November 2023. This season’s eight ships brought 3,602 people to the port. The port gets roughly 25 ships per year and receives approximately 27,000 passengers. According to the statement, 13 ships have already confirmed their visit for the upcoming cruise season, and the number is projected to expand as the cruise tourism industry continues to observe steady growth in passenger registrations following the epidemic.