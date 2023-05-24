GSLV-F12/NVS-01 navigation satellite to be launched by ISRO on May 29

The GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission, whose launch is slated for May 29 at 10:42 IST from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, is designed to improve ISRO’s navigational capabilities. The NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing approximately 2,232 kg, is intended to be launched into a geosynchronous transfer orbit during this Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission. The satellite will be launched into the desired orbit using later orbit-raising efforts. The NVS-01 is an interesting example of a second-generation satellite because it is the first one planned for services like Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The NavIC will be supported and augmented by the NVS series of satellites. L1 band signals are also included in this series to expand the offerings. An indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01 for the first time. The satellite will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite, which was launched in 2016, and is part of a constellation of seven satellites that provide navigational services to the Indian subcontinent. It will have a mission life of 12 years. It sits in geostationary orbit above the Earth and covers India as well as a region up to 1,500 kilometers beyond the country’s borders.