Himachal government hopes to transform the state into a green energy state by 2026

The Himachal Pradesh government addressed plans to increase the use of electric vehicles on Tuesday, and has set a goal of transforming the state into a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 2026. According to a release, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised the necessity of selecting ideal places for charging stations along Himachal Pradesh’s proposed three Green Corridors Highways during a review meeting in Dharamshala. Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace, Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra, and Mandi-Dharamshala-Kangra are among these highways. According to a statement, he also emphasized the importance of developing charging infrastructure within cities to stimulate the adoption of electric cars (EVs). According to the announcement, the state administration has set a goal of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026. The Himachal Pradesh cabinet authorized the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme 2023 to attain this goal. The program will offer a consistent 50% subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks. This initiative not only gives local youth self-employment chances, but it also allows government agencies to recruit electric car service providers, according to the statement. Sukhu requested that a meeting with stakeholders be organized within the next 10 days to launch the construction of an electric vehicle ecosystem. According to the chief minister, the state administration intends to gradually transition all government cars to EVs in order to lead the way in green energy.