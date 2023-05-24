ICC announces schedule for World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Sydney: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The matches will be played from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club will host the matches.
10 teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America (USA). Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) form Group B.
20 matches will take place in the group stage. Each team will play 4 matches during the group stage of the qualifier. The top 3 teams from each group then advance to the Super 6 stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super 6 stage apart from those gained against the bottom 2 from each group.
Teams will then play a further 3 matches against sides from the opposing group during the Super 6 stage. The top 2 teams in the Super 6 will play in the final and also qualify for the main event to be played later this year in India.
Qualifier Fixtures:
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, 20 June
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
