ICC announces schedule for World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Sydney: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The matches will be played from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club will host the matches.

10 teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America (USA). Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) form Group B.

20 matches will take place in the group stage. Each team will play 4 matches during the group stage of the qualifier. The top 3 teams from each group then advance to the Super 6 stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super 6 stage apart from those gained against the bottom 2 from each group.

Teams will then play a further 3 matches against sides from the opposing group during the Super 6 stage. The top 2 teams in the Super 6 will play in the final and also qualify for the main event to be played later this year in India.

Qualifier Fixtures:

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July