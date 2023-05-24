In Delhi liquor scam, ED raids Sanjay Singh’s aides’ offices

In connection with the Delhi liquor policy investigation, the Enforcement Directorate allegedly conducted raids on Sanjay Singh’s aides’ homes on Wednesday.

Sanjay Singh claimed that the investigation team searched Sarvesh Mishra’s residence at Vitthal Bhai Patel House in Delhi.

The AAP leader also claimed in a tweet that an ED raid took place at Ajit Tyagi’s offices.

The AAP has strenuously denied the claim that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021–22, which grants licences to liquor sellers, favoured some dealers who reportedly paid bribes for it. Later, the rule was dropped.