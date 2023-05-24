In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, vehicle rolls down gorge, 6 dead, several injured

In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, a vehicle tumbled down a steep valley on Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring many more.

The van was transporting 10 employees of the Dangduru Power Project when the accident happened close to the Dangduru Dam site, according to the reports.

At the scene, rescue efforts were underway. According to Kishtwar Police, who confirmed the mishap, ‘A cruiser vehicle tumbled down the valley, and the injured were transferred to a hospital.’

The accident was discussed with DC Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who also assured him that every assistance was being given.