IndiGo to operate flights to Bangkok from this Indian city

Kolkata: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo will operate flights between Kolkata and Bangkok. The airline will operate two flights a week on the route from June 3.

Flights from Bangkok will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays while the return flights to Kolkata will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Also Read: UAE authorities temporarily shut 2 healthcare facilities

The airline will also operate daily flights to Surat and Hyderabad from Kolkata from July 3. The air carrier will also increase the frequency of flights to Bengaluru and Goa from Kolkata. The additional flights will be available from June 26.