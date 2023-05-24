Kerala High Court Halts Demolition and Tree Felling at Kanakakunnu Palace

The Kerala High Court has intervened in the ongoing project by the Tourism Department to revamp Thiruvananthapuram city, specifically addressing concerns regarding the Kanakakunnu palace. The court has instructed the state government to prevent any demolition of permanent structures or tree felling at the palace. A bench, comprising acting Chief Justice S V N Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji, has further directed the department to provide photographs of the site and submit a statement to the court, in order to assess the nature of the work being carried out by the private company involved and ensure compliance with the court’s orders. The state government has been given until the next hearing on June 5 to submit its statement and photographs. The court’s interim order had already prohibited further demolition and tree cutting in the palace compound. The Kanakakunnu palace, a heritage monument listed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), holds cultural programs and events within its premises, and is under the protection of the Tourism Department.