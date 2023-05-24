Lightning kills 26 goats

Shimla: In a tragic incident, at least 26 goats were killed in lightning strikes in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. These goats were taken for grazing in the forest near Kamar village Tok of Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi.

As per reports, 19 goats belonged to shepherd Mahendra Singh, 2 goats belonged to Hukm Singh and 5 goats belonged to Narayan Singh. A team of the Animal Husbandry Department along with the revenue team inspected the spot.