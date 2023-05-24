DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter second round

May 24, 2023, 07:25 pm IST

Kuala Lumpur: In shuttle, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of Malaysia Masters 2023.  Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated beat Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the women’s singles opening round by ‘21-13, 17-21, 21-18’. PV Sindhu  ranked 13th in the world, will next play Japan’s Aya Ohori.

In men’s singles, India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated Toma Junior Popov by ‘ 21-12, 21-16’ to enter the singles second round. He will be next be up against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded eighth.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will take on sixth seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei, while Lakshya Sen will be up against seventh seed Kean Yew Loh of Singapore in the men’s singles opening round. Malvika Bansod will face second seed Zhi Yi Wang of China in women’s singles.

