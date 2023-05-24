Malaysian authorities seize 164 rainbow-colored Swiss watches from Pride collection

The Malaysian authorities have confiscated 164 rainbow-colored watches, valued at a total of US$14,000, from the Pride collection of a Swiss watchmaker.

In Malaysia, where homosexuality is still prohibited and engaging in sodomy can lead to imprisonment and corporal punishment (although enforcement of the law is rare), discrimination against the LGBTQ community is prevalent.

The company stated that the Malaysian authorities conducted raids on 11 shopping malls with Swatch outlets, including those in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, on May 13-14. Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek expressed strong opposition, stating that their collection of watches featuring rainbow colors and promoting peace and love could not be deemed harmful or political.

Sarah Kok, the marketing manager for Swatch Malaysia, mentioned that they would continue to restock and display the watches on shelves as instructed by the Swiss headquarters. She wondered how the enforcement unit of the home affairs ministry would confiscate the countless beautiful natural rainbows that appear in the Malaysian sky throughout the year.

According to AFP, a summons notice was issued against one Swatch outlet, stating that “22 Swatch watches with LGBT elements” had been confiscated by the law enforcement unit of Malaysia’s home affairs ministry.

The watches were seized under the Printing Presses and Publications Act of 1984, a law criticized by many as draconian, often used to prevent content that undermines or offends race relations.

An official from the ministry defended the confiscation, claiming that the watches had the letters “LGBT” and featured six colors instead of the full seven colors of a rainbow.

JEJAKA, an LGBTQ-rights advocacy group in Malaysia, posted a statement on Twitter condemning the raid and expressing concern about the high level of intolerance revealed by the incident.

Malaysia’s Home Minister, Saifuddin Nasution, stated that a comprehensive report on the incident is awaited and that he would comment on the matter only after reviewing it, according to the Associated Press.

In October 2022, the police raided an LGBTQ-friendly Halloween party in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, arresting 20 Muslim men for cross-dressing.

The six-color pride flag has been the most well-known symbol of the LGBTQ community worldwide.