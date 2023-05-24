Man in saffron kurta prevented from performing namaz by UP imam; booked

After preventing a local wearing a saffron kurta from performing namaz, the imam of a mosque in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, was charged. The imam humiliated the man in public, the police claim.

A grievance was filed against the imam by Asif Ali, a resident of Farrukhabad’s Shamshabad area. According to Asif Ali, the imam advised him that since the colour saffron is associated with Hinduism, he should refrain from wearing attire in that shade inside the mosque.

According to the complainant, the mosque’s imam was agitated because of the hue of the complainant’s kurta. Asif Ali objected, saying that Islam permits people to wear any colour.

The imam was charged with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code as a result of the complaint. Police are looking into the situation.