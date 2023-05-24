Popular TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Mumbai: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the popular TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, lost her life in a car accident. Vaibhavi was only 32 years old. The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia.

In a post on Instagram Story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India. ‘Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)’, reads JD Majethia’s post.

The news of Vaibhavi’s demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22. When the accident took place, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was traveling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyay appeared in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in the movie Chhapaak. The actor was fairly renowned in the Gujarati theatre circuit. Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in ‘Chhapaak’ film in 2020 and ‘Timir’ (2023).