Pre-monsoon rains in Karnataka result in 52 deaths

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday that 52 people had died as a result of pre-monsoon rains in the state, coupled with property damage, and he urged officials to offer prompt help. He stated that officials have been warned of harsh consequences for failure to perform their duties. The CM today convened a video-conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) from all districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats to discuss disaster management.

“Pre-monsoon showers began in various parts; pre-monsoons last from April to June.” Pre-monsoon rainfall have been 10% above typical this time of year. So far, 52 people have died, 331 cattle have been lost, crop loss has been reported on 20,000 hectares, and 814 dwellings have been destroyed,” Siddaramaiah told reporters following the meeting. He stated that these people require immediate assistance. “Rs 5 lakh has already been provided to the families of the 52 dead who died as a result of tree fall, thunder strike, or being washed away by rain water.” “It also decided to provide relief for livestock losses, as well as to assess the damage to houses and provide immediate relief,” he added. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Ministers and senior government officials were present at the meeting.