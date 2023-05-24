President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate new complex of HC in Ranchi today

According to officials, President Droupadi Murmu would arrive in Jharkhand on Wednesday for a three-day visit. During her tour, she will visit Deoghar’s Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas,’ launch the new Jharkhand High Court building, attend the second convocation of IIIT in Ranchi, and take part in a program in Khunti, according to reports. This will be her second visit to the state since taking the presidency. Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of India, will visit Jharkhand from May 24 to 26, 2023. The President will dedicate the new Jharkhand High Court building in Ranchi on May 24, 2023. The President will attend a Women Conference hosted by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Khunti on May 25, 2023, according to a statement from the President’s Secretariat. She will also be present at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi’s 2nd convocation in Namkum, Ranchi.” “She will attend a civic reception hosted in her honor by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on the same evening,” it added.

The president will take a special airplane to Deoghar and pray at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. “She will inaugurate the newly constructed Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi in the evening,” a Jharkhand government official said. The president is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Dhurwa at 5 pm. Murmu will visit the adjoining Khunti district on May 25.