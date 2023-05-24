Priyanka Chopra reveals a Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear

Mumbai: Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made yet another shocking revelation about the dark side of the Bollywood film industry. Priyanka Chopra made this revelation in an interview given to ‘The Zoe Report’.

In the interview she said that she had quit a film as the director said that he wanted to see her in underwear. ‘I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?,’ said Chopra in the interview.

The actress described the experience as ‘dehumanizing’. The actress said that the director said this to her stylist who was present. ‘He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important,’ Chopra added.

Priyanka Chopra did not reveal the name of the director or the film. She said that it happened in either 2002 or 2003. At that time she was making her debut as an actress.

The actress also said that she quit the film and paid back what the production house had spent on her. ‘I just couldn’t look at him every day,’ she said about the director.

Priyanka was last seen in Citadel and Love Again. She will, however, make a comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.