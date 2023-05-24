Recipe: Refreshing Mixed Fruit Juice

Looking for a delightful and refreshing way to quench your thirst while enjoying the vibrant flavors of various fruits? Look no further than this recipe for mixed fruit juice! Packed with a medley of delicious fruits, this rejuvenating beverage is the perfect blend of sweetness and tanginess. Whether you’re hosting a brunch, planning a picnic, or simply craving a fruity indulgence, this homemade mixed fruit juice will be an instant hit. So, let’s grab our favorite fruits and get ready to create a revitalizing drink that will invigorate your taste buds and keep you cool on warm summer days!

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized apple

– 1 ripe mango

– 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

– 1 cup seedless grapes (any variety)

– 1 large orange

– 1 ripe banana

– 2 cups cold water

– Ice cubes (optional)

– Honey or sugar (optional, for added sweetness)

Instructions:

1. Wash all the fruits thoroughly under running water to ensure they are clean and free from any dirt or residue.

2. Peel the apple, mango, and orange. Remove the seeds and cores from the apple and mango, respectively. Cut the peeled fruits into small chunks.

3. Cut the pineapple into small, bite-sized chunks, discarding the tough core.

4. Rinse the grapes and remove them from the stems. You can keep them whole or slice them in half if desired.

5. Peel the banana and slice it into small pieces.

6. In a blender or food processor, add all the prepared fruits – apple, mango, pineapple, grapes, orange, and banana.

7. Pour the cold water into the blender with the fruits.

8. If you prefer a sweeter juice, you can add honey or sugar according to your taste preferences.

9. Blend the mixture on high speed until all the fruits are completely pureed and well combined.

10. Taste the juice and adjust the sweetness or thickness by adding more honey, sugar, or water as desired.

11. If desired, you can strain the juice through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove any pulp or fibers. This step is optional and depends on your personal preference.

12. Transfer the mixed fruit juice into a pitcher or individual serving glasses.

13. If you want your juice to be chilled, add ice cubes to the pitcher or glasses.

14. Serve the mixed fruit juice immediately and enjoy its delightful flavors.

Tip: You can get creative with the fruits and experiment with different combinations based on your preference and seasonal availability. Feel free to add other fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, or melons to further enhance the taste and appearance of your mixed fruit juice.

Now sit back, relax, and savor the vibrant goodness of this invigorating mixed fruit juice. Cheers to a refreshing and fruity delight that will surely leave you wanting more!