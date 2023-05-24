Shobana from Vasanthi Madom: Political Parties Approach Me, But I’m No Black Magician!

Shobana from Vasanthi Amma Madom Denies Sorcery Allegations, Accuses Aneesh of Embezzlement

Shobana from Vasanthi Amma Madom, located in Malayalapuzha, has spoken out against the accusations of sorcery and locking up Aneesh’s family. She claims that Aneesh, who is facing charges in a financial fraud case, embezzled Rs 6.5 lakh from her.

Addressing the allegations, Shobana clarified, “The claim of them being locked up is false. We were released on bail after the police were convinced by our statements,” as reported by Manorama News.

According to Shobana, she and her husband provided shelter to Aneesh’s family when they had nowhere to go. The family stayed with them for a period of five months.

“Aneesh took Rs 6.5 lakh from us, promising to arrange a loan. Despite repeated requests, he refused to return the money. When we threatened to involve the police, he orchestrated the incident of incarceration,” Shobana revealed, alleging that the entire incident was part of a criminal conspiracy.

Asserting her innocence, Shobana stated, “I do not practice witchcraft or sorcery. I am a singer. The visuals circulating under my name are morphed.”

She added, “We have a family temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. I had a vision of Goddess Kali, which is why people visit our home. However, I do not practice magic or recite any mantras. Music, in itself, is my mantra. During elections, representatives from various political parties visited our house.”

In October of the previous year, Shobana and her partner Unnikrishnan were taken into police custody as part of a statewide crackdown on black magicians following the Elanthur human sacrifice case. After securing bail, they extended assistance to Aneesh John, who was also imprisoned on another charge, helping him secure his release.

Subsequently, Aneesh and his homeless family relocated to Shobana’s residence near Malayalappuzha.