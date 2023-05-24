Site selection for upcoming PHC in Punganur sparked row between villagers in TN

The Ranipet Revenue Commissioner’s office was the scene of a protest by residents of Kavanur village near Arcot, Tamil Nadu, who demanded that the primary health centre (PHC) be built there rather than in Punganur, a nearby village. The four-way crossroads became congested as a result of the rasta roko.

The state government had already responded to the locals’ long-standing request by announcing the construction of a PHC in Kavanur. However, officials, such as revenue commissioner Vinod Kumar, chose land in Punganur due to space limitations.

The New Indian Express said that when the site for the forthcoming PHC in Punganur was picked, residents of Kavanur urged that it be changed because the land wasn’t appropriate for the PHC. Villagers became irate when there was little progress in the situation and approached the district collector.

While this is happening, the residents of Punganur want the PHC to remain in their community since it will be beneficial to them. There is supposedly not enough room in Kavanur to construct a PHC, according to the residents of Punganur.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadi, had the idea for new PHCs and urban clinics while he was visiting Delhi in April 2022. According to a story in the Indian Express, the CM intended to create clinics resembling the ‘mohalla clinics’ in Delhi. Health Minister Ma Subramanian declared in January that the government planned to establish 25 PHCs throughout the state and 708 urban clinics that would mimic the ‘mohalla clinic’ idea, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s strong medical infrastructure.